CMPD: Hickory Grove Juvenile Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting that occurred Sunday, May 29th.

Detectives with CMPD responded to a call on First Run Circle near Harrisburg Road where an assault with a deadly weapon was reported.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No current suspects have been identified. This case is active and ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-334-1600 or report an anonymous tip at crimestoppers.com