Freedom Drive Car Crash Leaves One Dead And Seven Children Two Adult Injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that left one person dead and 8 other injuries on Sunday, May 29th

Officers responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road on Sunday.

Police located two vehicles at the scene, A Nissan Maxima, and a Cadillac Escalade. The driver of the Nissan, identified as 31-year-old Ricky Dinkins, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger, 24-year-old Bruno Coba was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, 41-year-old Michael Jordan II along with seven juvenile passengers between the ages of three and 15 was transported to Atrium main with several non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the juvenile passengers were not properly fastened in the vehicle.

After further investigation, detectives with CMPD revealed that the Nissan driver, Dinkins, was driving recklessly on Freedom Drive near Little Rock Road where he reportedly sideswiped a vehicle and continued driving at a high rate. Dinkins continued traveling at high speeds as he entered the intersection of Freedom Drive and Toddville Road, running a red light.

Jordan, the driver of the Cadillac, was attempting to make a left turn when he was struck by Dinkins.

Excessive speed and reckless driving by Dinkins are believed to be the contributing factors to the crash, according to tot a new release. Police also believe Dinkins may have been impaired while driving, and are awaiting toxicology reports.

Jordan was charged with the following:

Driving while impaired

Operating a motor vehicle with an open container

Seven counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-344-1600 or visit Crimestoppers.com