Mother Demands Justice After Son & 4-Month-Old Grandson Killed in Monroe Shooting

MONROE, N.C. – A mother is demanding justice after her son and four-month-old grandson were killed in a late night shooting.

Monroe Police are looking for suspects in what they call a “senseless act of violence.”

“It’s not fair. It’s just not fair,” says mother Tynika McClendon.

She is pleading for answers after someone shot and killed her 25-year-old son Darion and his four-month-old baby Da’Mari.

“To be standing here, needing justice for my son, I’m not understanding, and my grandbaby, it’s just wrong,” she says.

You can see bullet holes in the home where police say it happened, on Morrow Avenue in Monroe, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

The family grieving a young man whose life they say was brightened by the birth of baby Da’Mari in January.

“This is a four-month-old child, that didn’t have no chance to even see what life was about. And for my brother, that everyone said was a good person, loved people, like a mentor, big brother to everybody,” says sister LaShaunail McClendon.

The family is struggling to understand why this would happen and why now.

“It’s just hard. I mean, he did everything, he was going to work, he had changed his life, he had started living with his baby momma,” explains Tynika.

The family says they are convinced somebody knows who is responsible.

“Whoever did it ya’ll need to come forward. Because that didn’t make no sense. That’s what you call being a coward,” Tynika says.