CMPD: Fatal Shooting In East Charlotte During Drag Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Central Avenue, Monday, May 30.

Police responded to a call reporting a drag race disturbance at approximately 11:45 p.m. While officers addressed the disturbances, shots were fired across the street.

Police say several cars surrounded the area. When officers responded to the alleged shooting, they found 22-year-old Donald Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

After continued investigation, police identified two men in connection with the incident.

Officers obtained a murder arrest warrant for Kedar Rogers and an accessory after a murder arrest warrant for 30-year-old Ibn Reid.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Police are asking one with additional information to call 704-334-1600 or submit tips to crimestoppers.com