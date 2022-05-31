Gaston County Mugshots May 30th
-
1/22
Matthew Warner – Misdemeanor Larceny – 1st Degree Trespass
-
2/22
Onterio Bigger – Possess Simple SCH II – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz
-
3/22
Stephon Bivens – Assault On A Female
-
4/22
Decarlos Freshley – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resist Public Officer – 2nd Degree Trespass – Carry Concealed Weapon
-
5/22
Keiaje Hall – 2 Counts Of DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Financial Identity Fraud – Expired Registration Plate Or Card – Resist Public Officer – Inspection Violation – Exceed Safe Speed
-
-
6/22
Johnathan Harvey – Resist Public Officer – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
-
7/22
Aaron Holland – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Possess Simple SCH II – Possess Open Container Or Consume Alcohol PSG Area – Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage
-
8/22
Anthony Holland – Possess SCH VI – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
-
9/22
John Hyatt – 4 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
10/22
Heather Imes – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
-
11/22
Wilmer Velazquez – Assault On A Female
-
12/22
Anthony McCorkle – Carry Concealed Firearm – Expired Registration Plate Or Card
-
13/22
Ladd Morrison – DWI – Exceed Posted Speed – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
14/22
Jeffery Norris – Boating DWI – Boating Without Required Lights Or Equipment – Carry Concealed Firearm
-
15/22
Kimberly Parker – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear (Felony)
-
-
16/22
Jorge Pereyra – Exceed Safe Speed – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License
-
17/22
Rocio Perez – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
18/22
Cassandra Rich – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
19/22
David Richards – Failure To Appear (Felony)
-
20/22
Matthew Simpson – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
21/22
Keyshawn Stroud – Assault On A Female – Personal Property Injury
-
22/22
Kevin Trull – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWI – Drive Left Of Center
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 30th.