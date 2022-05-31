Man Found Fatally Shot After Call For Drag Racing In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was found fatally shot after police responded to an east Charlotte call for drag racing late Monday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded to Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road around 11:40 p.m. after receiving a drag racing disturbance call for service.

While officers were at the scene, shots were fired at a location across the street from them and then several vehicles took off.

Officers responded to where the shots were fired and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.