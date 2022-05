Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 30th

1/45 Mugcov

2/45 Dara Moore – Assault By Pointing Gun

3/45 Addison Saleh – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Kidnapping

4/45 Angel Frick – Communicating Threats

5/45 Brandon Resper – Protective Order Violation



6/45 Charles Banks – Driving While License Revoked – Lying To Officer

7/45 Chelsea Roddey – Simple Assault

8/45 Donta Glenn – Fugitive

9/45 Eddie Kennedy – Assault With A Deadly

10/45 Ever Gonzalez – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny



11/45 Faraji Pendelton – Larceny

12/45 George Downing – DWI

13/45 Haro Lantigua – DWI

14/45 Jaleel Liles – Littering – Resisting Officer

15/45 Jamie Knight – Simple Assault



16/45 Jeremiah Carmichael – Fugitive – Resisting Officer

17/45 Jose Rosales – Assault On A Female

18/45 Josyiah Pate – Assault By Pointing Gun

19/45 Kenard Blair – Assault On Female

20/45 Kevin Smith – Misdemeanor Probation Violation



21/45 Keysona Moss – Simple Assault

22/45 Khalon Sudler – Breaking And Entering

23/45 Kim Upchurch – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

24/45 Kurlon Ayers – Assault On A Female

25/45 Larresha Fields – DWi



26/45 Larry Huckeba – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

27/45 Leonard Givens – Driving While License Revoked

28/45 Mamadi Conneh – Assault On Govt Official – Communicating Threats

29/45 Matthew Donlan – DWI

30/45 Maurice Wise – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Possession



31/45 Michael McLauchlin – Second Degree Trespassing

32/45 Minh Vu – DWI

33/45 Moses Lawrence – DWI

34/45 Myrio Bennett – Felony Probation Violation

35/45 Nesa Tesfay – Communicating Threats – Protective Order Violation



36/45 Niranda Moore – Assault On A Female – Resisting Officer

37/45 Omar Rodriguez – Injury To Personal Property

38/45 Paula Pineda – DWI – Operators License – Simple Assault

39/45 Ramel Williams – Assault On A Female – Felony Larceny

40/45 Sheena Black – Second Degree Trespassing



41/45 Terquerious Byrd – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

42/45 Victor Bridges – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

43/45 Vuelta Stilhomme – Assault On Govt Official – Resisting Officer

44/45 Willie Simpson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Resisting Officer

45/45 Zachery Fulton – Show Cause – Simple Possession



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, May 30th.