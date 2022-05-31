WCCB Charlotte: AM Anchor/Reporter (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC has an opening for an experienced anchor/reporter. We are looking for someone with strong anchoring, reporting, and live skills who can be a leader on all of our platforms. That includes broadcast, social and digital.

We need someone with a lot of personality who can enterprise important stories in our local communities, and cover breaking news as it happens. Candidate must have excellent writing, communication skills and presentation.

Responsibilities include:

• Anchor daily morning news segments

• Pitch viable stories each day

• Enterprise unique community-based stories

• Develop and cultivate sources

• Must be able to work under deadline

• Create content for newscasts, web, social and digital

Qualifications & Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

• Minimum 3 years experience anchoring or reporting

• Will work at WCCB’s offices/studios and on location

Send reel and resume to:

Jeff Monheit

News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.