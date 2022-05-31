WCCB Charlotte: AM Anchor/Reporter (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC has an opening for an experienced anchor/reporter. We are looking for someone with strong anchoring, reporting, and live skills who can be a leader on all of our platforms. That includes broadcast, social and digital.
We need someone with a lot of personality who can enterprise important stories in our local communities, and cover breaking news as it happens. Candidate must have excellent writing, communication skills and presentation.
Responsibilities include:
• Anchor daily morning news segments
• Pitch viable stories each day
• Enterprise unique community-based stories
• Develop and cultivate sources
• Must be able to work under deadline
• Create content for newscasts, web, social and digital
Qualifications & Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field
• Minimum 3 years experience anchoring or reporting
• Will work at WCCB’s offices/studios and on location
Send reel and resume to:
Jeff Monheit
News Director
No phone calls please
EOE
Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.