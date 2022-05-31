WCCB Charlotte: Assistant News Director (Full Time)

WCCB Job Posting: Assistant News Director

WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC has an immediate opening for an Assistant News Director. We are looking for an experienced journalist with strong editorial judgment, who is collaborative and has a passion for local news.

The ideal candidate will work with the News Director to motivate our team and grow our on-air, digital and social presence.

Responsibilities include:

• Manages day-to-day operations of the newsroom

• Oversees the daily news gathering and editorial process including editorial meetings

• Oversees execution of daily newscasts

• Leads breaking news and severe weather coverage

• Works with Assignment Manager on long-term planning of news content

• Directly supervises producers, anchors and reporters

• Coach and train producers, anchors and reporters

• Work with News Director to establish goals and execute WCCB’s strategic news plan

Qualifications & Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred

• Minimum 3 years news management required / 5 years preferred

• Will work at WCCB’s offices/studios and on location

Send resume to:

Jeff Monheit

News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.