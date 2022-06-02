Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Presents Becoming Dr. Ruth

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most know Dr. Ruth Westheimer as world-renowned sex therapist, but few know the journey she took to get there.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will present Becoming Dr. Ruth as the final show of Season 33 at the Hadley Theatre at Queens University from June 2nd to June 25th.

The 100-minute one-woman show starring Sheila Proctor, no intermission, will shine light on Dr. Ruth’s past including her time fleeing from Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a scout and sniper, even to her struggles to succeed as a single mother coming to America.

Only those 14-years-old and up are recommended to watch the play, as there will be talk of healthy sex and sexuality, war and genocide, death and grief, and immigrant experiences as Dr. Ruth recalls her life through joy and humor.

