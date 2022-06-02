Daycare Owner & Nephew Killed In Domestic-Related Shooting In Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Kannapolis.

Officers responded to a home on James Street around 8 a.m. after receiving a call to 911.

At the scene, officers located Sharon Chambers, 61, and her nephew, Benny Sloan, Jr., 46, dead from gunshot injuries.

Police say Chambers operated the B&T Learning Center, a daycare at the home.

The shooting was determined to be domestic related.

Police say no children were home with the incident occurred.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/.