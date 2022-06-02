Gaston County Mugshots June 1st
-
1/45
Keonia Williams – Inury To Real Property
-
2/45
Jessica Williams – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
3/45
Disashon Williams – 2 Counts Of Firearm Possession By Felon – Possess SCH VI – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Break Or Enter – Assault On A Female – Motor Vehicle Larceny
-
4/45
James Taylor – Habeas Corpus
-
5/45
Jason Swayney – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz
-
-
6/45
Melinda Stanton – Habeas Corpus
-
7/45
Stephanie Stafford – Habeas Corpus
-
8/45
Kelli Spikes – Failure To Appear (Felony)
-
9/45
Williams Sims – Possess Simple SCH II – Possess Simple SCH III – Possess Simple SCH IV – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Marijauna Paraphernalia
-
10/45
Krystal Sauls – 2 Counts Of Probation Violation
-
-
11/45
Jomonyaka Sanders – Possess Simple SCH II – Possess Marijauna Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
12/45
James Reynolds – 4 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
13/45
Joseph Ragland – 3 Counts Of Probation Violation
-
14/45
Stephanie Price – Probation Violation
-
15/45
Christy Peeler – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
-
16/45
Kellie Morehouse – 2nd Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
17/45
Amanda Millhone – Financial Identity Fraud
-
18/45
Mesha McCorkle – Government Official Assault – Resist Public Officer – Possess Simple SCH IV
-
19/45
Larry Mackey – Habeas Corpus
-
20/45
Jason Ledford – Habeas Corpus
-
-
21/45
Kenneth Jones – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
22/45
Kenneth Johnson – Habeas Corpus
-
23/45
Reginald Hunter – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
24/45
Kimberly Hill – 2nd Degree Trespass
-
25/45
Brandon Hardin – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
-
26/45
Tyasia Graham – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
27/45
Anthony Gourley – Simple Assault
-
28/45
Edgar Gonzalez – Resist Public Officer
-
29/45
Lucas Gardner – Possess Methamphetamine – 2nd Degree Trespass
-
30/45
Isabella Fertitta – DWI – Possess Open Container Or Consume Alcohol PSG Area – Resist Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
-
-
31/45
Bobby Faulkner – Probation Violation
-
32/45
Christopher Clinton – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess SCH III With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver – Maintain CS In Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place
-
33/45
Timothy Clark – DWI – Exceed Safe Speed
-
34/45
William Byers – Habeas Corpus – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
-
35/45
Dontae Burries – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess SCH VI – Possess Simple SCH II
-
-
36/45
Brian Benton – Possess Heroin – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
37/45
Kristien Bell – Carry Concealed Firearm – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
38/45
James Barrett – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Resist Publuc Officer – 2nd Degree Trespass
-
39/45
Dennis Barnette – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
40/45
Amira Woods – 5 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – 2 Counts Of School Attendance Law Violation
-
-
41/45
James Barber – 2 Counts Of Extradition Or Fugitive Other State – Instrument Forgery – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
42/45
David Adams – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
43/45
James Alexander – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
44/45
Jovi Allen – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
45/45
Jaquavis Banner – Probation Violation – Fail Report New Address Sex Offense – Parole Warrant
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 1st.