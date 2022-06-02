Hickory Police Investigating After Three Shot at Apartment Complex

HICKORY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday evening. According to police, they responded to the Hillside Garden Apartments after multiple calls for gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass was found lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot to his leg. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While conducting their investigation, a third victim was found inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Tamoje Daejouir Anderson. He was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at this time no one is in custody. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.