Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 1st
Brandon Bryant – Misdemeanor Probation Violation
Andre Johnson – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Andrew Maldonado – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Angel Cortezes – DWI – Driving While License Revoked
Ashley Jackson – Breaking And Entering
Aubrianna Bethea – Breaking And Entering
Channell Boxley – Larcey
Corrine Handle – Possession Of Meth
Derreck Stallings – Failure To Report Accident – No Operators License
Dhruv Desai – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Halo Garrett – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
James Bartell – Assault On A Female
James Weiss – Assault On A Female
Jenna Stewart – Driving While License Revoked
Johnny Bowden – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny
Joshua Hickman – Financial Card Fraud – Identity Theft
Juan Alvarez – Assault On A Female
Kaiyana Jackson – Simple Assault
Katelyn Jago – Simple Possession
Keshaun Haviland – Felony Probation Violation
Khalil Smith – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Kimberly Henderson – DWI
Latrice Harris – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats
Logan Groft – Parole Violation
Luis Reyes – Comon Law Robbery
Mark Neagle – Driving While License Revoked
Michelle Burth – Communicating Threats
Misty Joyner – Second Degree Trespassing
Moses Ahomana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Gun Without Serial Number
Nevarda Beam – Financial Card Fraud
Nyasia Harris – Carrying Concealed Gun
Pamella Brown – Driving While License Revoked
Preston Jeter – Federal
Raishon Artis – Attempted Breaking And Entering
Rashida Ali – Protective Order Violation
Ronald Buszko – Third Degree Sex Exploiting Minor
Ryan Jacobs – Fugitive – Felony Probation Violation – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Ryan Luppold – Protective Order Violation – Felony Stalking
Rysuon Norris – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Steve Unga – Felony Possession
Terry Smerz – Fugitive
Tevin Faulkner – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Tiara Marsh – Simple Assault
Todd Carpenter – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Larceny
Tyquaan Smith – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Trespassing
Tyrone Thomas – Assault On A Female
Weslyn Greene – Breaking And Entering
William Dillon – Felony Probation Violation
William Minscher – Assault On A Female
Xavier Graves – Assault On A Female – Child Abuse
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, June 1st.