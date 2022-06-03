Gaston County Mugshots June 2nd
1/30
Gloria Alcudia – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
2/30
Eric Bagwell – Larceny Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine
3/30
Jason Barker – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
4/30
Devon Blanton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
5/30
Donnell Brown – Stalking – Communicate Threat
6/30
Destinee Byers – Probation Violation
7/30
Isaiah Davis – 3 Counts Of Indecent Liberties With Child – 1st Degree Rape – 2 Counts Of Statutory Sex Offense With Child Less Than Or Equal To 15
8/30
Tina Davis – 2nd Degree Trespass
9/30
Lacy Defranco – 2nd Degree Trespass
10/30
Raymond Delong – Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle – Parole Warrant
11/30
Bernardo Diaz Hernandez – Assault On A Female
12/30
Caprice Dowell – Assault And Battery
13/30
Jessica Foster – Shoplifting Or Conceal Goods
14/30
Summer Foster – Habitual Larceny
15/30
Jazmin Freeman – AWDW – Simple Assault – Communicate Threat – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
16/30
Kyle Goulet – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
17/30
Ahkytra Green – 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny – Break Or Enter – 1st Degree Trespass
18/30
Breanna Gregory – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Passenger Flee Acc Property Damage
19/30
Matthew Headquist – Failure To Appear (Felony) – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Probation Violation Other County
20/30
Kenneth Hegler – Assault By Strangulation
21/30
Bradley Mayhue – Break And Or Enter
22/30
John Payne – Possess Weapon Of Mass Destruction
23/30
Courtney Redfearn – Habeas Corpus
24/30
Jonathon Rudisill – Failure To Appear (Felony) – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
25/30
Daniel Salinas – DWI – Exceed Posted Speed – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Fail Comply Restrictions License
26/30
Trevaughn Stinson – 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
27/30
Bobby Varnadore – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
28/30
Jody Welch – AWDWISI
29/30
Eric White – 2 Counts Of Larceny
30/30
Carl Wilson – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, June 2nd.