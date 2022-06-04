Detectives Find Man Shot To Death Inside Car In West Charlotte

The Latest:

West Boulevard is shut down between Holabird Lane and Dawnalia Drive as detectives investigate a homicide, according to CMPD.

Original Story (6/4/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding man dead inside his car from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Leake Street shortly after 12 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Medic arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.