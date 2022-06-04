Two Future Kings Set To Honor Elizabeth At Jubilee Concert

LONDON (AP) — Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, will address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television.

The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater outside the palace.

The 96-year-old monarch isn’t expected to attend the evening outdoor event, with rain in the forecast.

The sovereign, who has had problems moving around recently, also opted not to attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.