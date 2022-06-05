1/28 Gaston County Mugshots June 4th

2/28 Isaac Velasquez-Nunez – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License – Immigration

3/28 Brittney Turner – Failure To Appear – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

4/28 Lindsey Thompson – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

5/28 Tiffany Schesny – Failure To Appear



6/28 Jessica Samole – Assault And Battery

7/28 David Pittman – Failure To Appear

8/28 Justin Mullis – Methamphetamine Possession – Heroin Possession – Marijuana Possession – Fake Registration Tag – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – DWLR – No Insurance Liability

9/28 Cortland Moore – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault Of A Woman – Resisting A Public Officer – Marijuana Possession

10/28 Daniel Love – Parole Warrant



11/28 Madysen Liss – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving

12/28 Jeffery Ledford – 1st Degree Trespassing – Failure To Appear

13/28 Erin Kirkman – Probation Violation

14/28 Deniqco Herron – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Communicating Threats

15/28 Danny Gosnell – Financial Card Fraud



16/28 Jazmin Freeman – Domestic Violence Protection Order

17/28 Niasia Floyd – Failure To Appear

18/28 John Ferrell – Defrauding Innkeeper

19/28 Kayce Evans – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

20/28 Robert Denison – Failure To Appear



21/28 Dewayne Currence – Assault Of A Woman

22/28 Norberto Cruz – DWI – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area

23/28 Eric Cross – Assault Of A Woman

24/28 Thomas Cowan – Domestic Violence Protection Order

25/28 Dontavious Cooper – Break And Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering



26/28 Dontavious Byers – Failure To Appear

27/28 Tre’Vante Bryant – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear

28/28 Kenneth Beasley – Failure To Appear – Larceny

























































The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, June 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.