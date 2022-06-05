Gaston County Mugshots June 4th
-
1/28
Gaston County Mugshots June 4th
-
2/28
Isaac Velasquez-Nunez – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License – Immigration
-
3/28
Brittney Turner – Failure To Appear – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
-
4/28
Lindsey Thompson – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
-
5/28
Tiffany Schesny – Failure To Appear
-
-
6/28
Jessica Samole – Assault And Battery
-
7/28
David Pittman – Failure To Appear
-
8/28
Justin Mullis – Methamphetamine Possession – Heroin Possession – Marijuana Possession – Fake Registration Tag – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – DWLR – No Insurance Liability
-
9/28
Cortland Moore – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault Of A Woman – Resisting A Public Officer – Marijuana Possession
-
10/28
Daniel Love – Parole Warrant
-
-
11/28
Madysen Liss – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving
-
12/28
Jeffery Ledford – 1st Degree Trespassing – Failure To Appear
-
13/28
Erin Kirkman – Probation Violation
-
14/28
Deniqco Herron – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Communicating Threats
-
15/28
Danny Gosnell – Financial Card Fraud
-
-
16/28
Jazmin Freeman – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
17/28
Niasia Floyd – Failure To Appear
-
18/28
John Ferrell – Defrauding Innkeeper
-
19/28
Kayce Evans – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
-
20/28
Robert Denison – Failure To Appear
-
-
21/28
Dewayne Currence – Assault Of A Woman
-
22/28
Norberto Cruz – DWI – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area
-
23/28
Eric Cross – Assault Of A Woman
-
24/28
Thomas Cowan – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
25/28
Dontavious Cooper – Break And Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
-
-
26/28
Dontavious Byers – Failure To Appear
-
27/28
Tre’Vante Bryant – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – True Bill Of Indictment – Failure To Appear
-
28/28
Kenneth Beasley – Failure To Appear – Larceny
The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, June 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.