Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 4th
1/45
2/45
Cornelius Young – Carrying Concealed Gun – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm
3/45
Charles Willett – DWI
4/45
Richard Waugh – DWLR – Fake Registration Tag – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Uttering Forged Instrument
5/45
Antonio Vega – False Imprisonment
6/45
Charles Thompson – Assault Of A Woman
7/45
Joseph Thaxton – Violating Protection Order
8/45
Breon Stitt – Larceny Of A Firearm – Firearm Possession By Felon
9/45
Quayvon Staggers – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman
10/45
Ricardo Silva-Pina – Indecent Exposure
11/45
Gregory Robinson – Conspiracy To Obtain Property Under False Pretense – Financial Card Theft – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Cocaine Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver
12/45
David Richardson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury – Felony Hit And Run – No Liability Insurance
13/45
Anthony Proctor – Carrying Concealed Goods – 1st Degree Trespassing Entering To Remain – Shoplifting
14/45
Toby Phifer – Habitual Larceny
15/45
Randolfo Perez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
16/45
Nimar Pearson – Breaking And Entering
17/45
Juwan Patterson – Assault Of A Government Employee – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting A Public Officer
18/45
William Pabon – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
19/45
Mashanti Neal – Simple Assault
20/45
Nicholas Mckinney – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman
21/45
Tyiesha McGriff – Breaking And Entering – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault
22/45
Enrique Machuca-Piris – Concealed Handgun Permit Violation – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Gun On Educational Property
23/45
Walter Lobo-Duarte – Fake Registration Tag – No Operators License – Operating Vehicle Without Insurance
24/45
Keithen Johnson-Barker – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver
26/45
Duane Jackson – Habitual Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle
27/45
Lakisha Ingram – Simple Assault
28/45
Coty Hoyle – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – 2nd Degree Trespassing
30/45
Ephraim Green – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
31/45
Kenneth Fraylon – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property
32/45
Michael Dennis – DWI
33/45
Titus Davis – Failure To Work After Being Paid
34/45
Michela Cornett – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – False Report To Police Station
35/45
Michael Cole – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
36/45
Greg Cogburn – Financial Card Fraud – Financial Card Theft – Possession of Stolen Goods/Property – 2nd Degree Trespassing
37/45
Leah Cherry – Malicious Use Of Explosive Damaging Property – Burning Personal Property
38/45
Diamond Bursch – Simple Assault
39/45
Roger Burns – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
40/45
Khalic Brown – Simple Assault – Breaking And Entering
41/45
Tyrell Breeland – DWI – DWLR
42/45
Diamond Braddy – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
43/45
Bobby Braddy – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
44/45
Alexa Baeza – Simple Assault
45/45
Edwin Anderson – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver –
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, June 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.