Gaston County Mugshots June 5th
1/21
Dustin Welch – DWLR Impaired Rev – Fictional Or Alt Title Or Registration Card Or Tag – Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard
2/21
Trevion Allison – Assault On A Female
3/21
James Anderson – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer
4/21
Bradley Blackwelder – Obtain Property False Pretense
5/21
Gene Brakefield – Simple Assault
6/21
Christopher Burris – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespass
7/21
Keo Coulter – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess SCH VI With Intent Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver – Fail To Stop At Steady Red Light – Expired Registration Plate Or Card
8/21
John Davis – DWLR Impaired Rev – Slow Speed Impede Traffic
9/21
Serenity Dow – Simple Assault
10/21
Gerald Dunston – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
11/21
Larry Evans – 2nd Degree Trespass
12/21
Linda Hagans – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Open Container Or Consume Alcohol PSG Area – Possess In Prison Or Jail
13/21
Zachary James – 2nd Degree Trespass
14/21
Melissa Jones – 2 Counts Of Probation Violation – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
15/21
Robert Kennedy – Possess Cocaine
16/21
Alicia Kilhgore – 2 Counts Of First Degree Murder – Attempt First Degree Murder
17/21
David Lavalley – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev
18/21
William Lawrence – DWI Boating
19/21
Cameron Pagan – Resist Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespass
20/21
Christopher Sherrill – 2 Counts Of Traffick Heroin – Possess Heroin – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess SCH VI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
21/21
Ricky Tanner – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle –– Receive Stolen Property
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, June 5th.