Gaston County Mugshots June 6th
-
1/34
Naquan Blakeney – Habeas Corpus
-
2/34
Charles Cavender – Motor Vehicle Larceny
-
3/34
Arthur Chandler – Habeas Corpus
-
4/34
Joe Davis – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
-
5/34
Johnny Davis – Alter Title – Financial Identity Fraud – False Applic Registration Or Title
-
-
6/34
Mekhia Davis – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
7/34
Tonya Delgado – 6 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
8/34
Curtis Fluker – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
9/34
Stephen Fox – 2 Counts Of Traffick Heroin – Maintain CS In Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place
-
10/34
Dalton Ghorley – Domestic Violence Protection Order – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
-
11/34
Kimberly Gosnell – Simple Assault
-
12/34
Leanne Hoyle – Break And Or Enter – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
13/34
Zarius Jeffries – Habeas Corpus
-
14/34
Latonious Lockhart – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
15/34
Chad Luke – Domestoc Violence Protection Order
-
-
16/34
Thomas Martin – Habeas Corpus
-
17/34
Nyeem McNeill – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz – Contributing Deliquency Of Juvenile
-
18/34
Tyler Owens – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
-
19/34
Stephanie Proctor – Disorderly Conduct At School
-
20/34
William Riffle – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
-
-
21/34
Clifton Riggins – 1st Degree Trespass
-
22/34
Stacey Rutledge – Possess Simple SCH IV – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
-
23/34
Estefani Sandoval – Habeas Corpus
-
24/34
Steven Smith – Motor Vehicle Larceny – AWDW
-
25/34
Rodney Thompson – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carry Concealed Firearm – Contributing Deliquency Of Juvenile – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia
-
-
26/34
Terri Toney – Simple Assault
-
27/34
Bryan Torres – Probation Violation
-
28/34
Cory Wages – Possess Methamphetamine – Resist Public Officer – Parole Warrant
-
29/34
James Walker – 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – True Bill Of Indictment – Possess Mathemaphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Simple SCH VI – 2nd Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
30/34
Jerome Walls Sr. – Parole Warrant
-
-
31/34
Jerome Walls Jr. – Larceny – Parole Warrant – Interfere Electronic Monitor Device (Misdemeanor)
-
32/34
Jahlil Baker – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Telephone Communication
-
33/34
John Barkley – 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Failure To Appear (Felony)
-
34/34
Warren Baxter – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fictional Or Alt Title Or Registration Card Or Tag – Possess Alcohol In State Park – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, June 6th.