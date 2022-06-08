Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 7th
1/52
Jeremy Yates – Possess Stolen Firearm
2/52
Kamal Allen – Felony Probation Violation Out Of County – H Or I Felony Probation Violation
3/52
Garrett Allison – Communicating Threats
4/52
William Baucom – Communicating Threats – Nonsupport Child (Misdemeanor)
5/52
Robert Bell – DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor)
6/52
Jacob Benton – DWI – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz – Resisting Public Officer
7/52
Crystal Boone – Non Arrest Federal
8/52
Kevin Burth – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Female
9/52
Ivory Chappell – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Reckless Driving To Endanger
10/52
Terica Coleman – Attempt Break Or Enter Building (Felony) – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter
11/52
George Cummings – DV Protectove Order Violation (Misdemeanor)
12/52
Jacari Cuthbertson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
13/52
Dedrick Davis – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
14/52
Quandarius Davis – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
15/52
Montarious Dawson – Non Arrest Federal
16/52
Tony Douglas – Felony Probation Violation
17/52
Calvin Garland – Sex Offender – Child Premises
18/52
Lavar Hall – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony)
19/52
Evan Hargrove – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Injury To Personal Property – PWISD Marijuana
20/52
Anthony Jones – Assault On A Female
21/52
Kevin Jones – Non Arrest Interstate Compact
22/52
Khristian Kemokai – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Felony Possession SCH I CS – PWISD Marijuana
23/52
Marvin Littlejohn – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Larceny After Break And Or Enter
24/52
Francis Mahatha – Communicating Threats – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz
25/52
Antoine McGee – AWDW Serious Injury
26/52
Christian McGrant – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Common Law Robbery – Felony Larceny
27/52
Jackson McIlwain – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
28/52
Daquarius McIntyre – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony)
29/52
Kraig McKnight – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
30/52
William Michael – Habitual Larceny
31/52
Denijay Moore – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia – PWIMSD Marijuana
32/52
Robert Moore – DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) – Extradition Or Fugitive Other State
33/52
Gabriel Neal – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Reckless Driving To Endanger
34/52
Nicki Parker – Non Arrest Federal
35/52
Hakim Perry – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
36/52
Jonathan Perry – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Resisting Public Officer
37/52
Reginald Richardson – Non Arrest Federal
38/52
Jon Robertson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharge Firearm In City
39/52
Jon Robertson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
40/52
Norman Rowell – Habitual Larceny
41/52
Gary Shine – Second Degree Trespass
42/52
Michael Spates – Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
43/52
Donald Stewart – Second Degree Trespass – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
44/52
Melissa Stutts – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor)
45/52
Christopher Thompson – Common Law Robbery
46/52
Darious Thrower – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
47/52
Steve Unga – 3 Counts Of Possession Of Firearm By Felon
48/52
Emily Wall – Misdemeanor Probation Violation – Second Degree Trespass
49/52
Denzel Washington – Carrying Concealed Weapon – No Operators License – Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz
50/52
Avone Williams – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny
51/52
Brandon Williams – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor) – No Operators License – Reckless Driving To Endanger
52/52
Nakohr Wise – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor)
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, June 7th.