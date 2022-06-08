WCCB Charlotte: Editor (Part Time)

WCCB Charlotte: Part Time Editor

April 26,2021

WCCB Charlotte is looking to add a new member to its morning Rising show editing staff. We edit with Final Cut Pro 10 editing software.

Requirements include:

Non-linear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.

College or trade school training in teleproduction.

Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multi-task and meet news deadlines.

Computer skills.

Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.

Send or e-mail resume to:

Chris Keimig

Chief Photographer

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com

No Phone Calls

EOE

