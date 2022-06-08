WCCB Charlotte: Editor (Part Time)

WCCB Charlotte: Part Time Editor
April 26,2021
WCCB Charlotte is looking to add a new member to its morning Rising show editing staff. We edit with Final Cut Pro 10 editing software.
Requirements include:
- Non-linear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.
- College or trade school training in teleproduction.
- Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multi-task and meet news deadlines.
- Computer skills.
- Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.
Send or e-mail resume to:
Chris Keimig
Chief Photographer
WCCB Television
One Television Place
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com
No Phone Calls
EOE
