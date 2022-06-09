Gaston County Mugshots June 8th
1/23
William Woody – Parole Warrant
2/23
Dana Aldridge – Possess Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
3/23
David Barnette – Fail To Register Sex Offender
4/23
David Bridges – Habeas Corpus
5/23
Nicolas Brown – Probation Violation
6/23
Laquisha Burris – Larceny – Conspiracy – Failure To Appear (Felony)
7/23
Antwan Cobb – 2 Counts Of Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
8/23
Kristy Dowdell – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
9/23
Jason Ellis – AWDWISI
10/23
Rodney Furr – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
11/23
Dustin Guy – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
12/23
Omar Hardin – Real Property Injury
13/23
Trevor Hargett – 2 Counts Of DWI
14/23
Kennith Hayes – Other Free Text
15/23
Joseph Ogle – Possess Heroin
16/23
Lisa Parlier – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
17/23
Anthony Ramsey – 2nd Degree Trespass
18/23
Toma Rivera Mercado – Habeas Corpus
19/23
Laura Sanders – Misdemeanor Larceny
20/23
Talijiaha Sanders – Resist Public Officer – Government Official Assault – Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard
21/23
Tevin Smith – 2nd Degree Trespass
22/23
Janna Sprouse – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz
23/23
Brittany Willard – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, June 8th.