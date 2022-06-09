Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Outside Gastonia Business

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Gastonia on Thursday.

Police say the shooting occurred on North Chester Street outside of a business around 5 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Chester Street was closed at Davidson Avenue while detectives investigated.

Police say one lane of N. Chester Street, coming into the city, has since been reopened.