Gaston County Mugshots June 9th
1/44
William Abernethy – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – AWDWIKISI – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
2/44
Alexandra Sanchez – Simple Assault – Resist Public Officer
3/44
Matthew Bedard – 2 Counts Of 3rd Degree Sex Exploit Minor – 2 Counts Of 2nd Degree Sex Exploit Minor
4/44
Equan Bowden – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess SCH II – Carry Concealed Firearm – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Possess SCH VI With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver
5/44
Benjamin Brown – 2 Counts Of Probation Violation (Misdemeanor) – Probation Violation (Felony)
-
6/44
Christopher Burris – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespass
7/44
William Butler – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
8/44
Jeffrey Clark – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
9/44
Michael Cole – Assault Handicapped (Felony) – Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
10/44
Melisha Cook – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
11/44
Nicholas Courtemanche – Possess Simple SCH IV – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
12/44
Raymond Cowart – Domestic Violence Protection Order
13/44
Brittin Dawkins – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
14/44
Alex Demetro – Probation Violation – Probation Violation Other County
15/44
James Dennis – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
16/44
Nina Foster – Probation Violation
17/44
Jonathan Gantt – Personal Property Injury – Cruelty To Animals – Assault And Battery – Resist Or Obstruct Public Officer
18/44
Danielle Glasgow – Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense
19/44
Jamarr James – 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
20/44
Jonathan Jones – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Handicapped Parking Violation – Open Container MBV Or UNFWN Prop City Or County
21/44
Jessica Jordan – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
22/44
Brandon Knox – Simple Assault – 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female
23/44
Delores Leming – DWI – Hit Or Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Conceal Handgun Aft Or Whl Consume Alcohol – Possess Simple SCH II
24/44
Daniel Lopez – DWI – No Operators License
25/44
Richard McGill – Possess Stolen Property – Resist Or Obstruct Public Officer
26/44
Chelsea Mitchem – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
27/44
Candi Moore – 2nd Degree Trespass
28/44
Justin Morrison – Possess Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
29/44
Kristin Pope – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
30/44
Victoria Prince – Second Degree Murder Distribute Drug
31/44
Jonathan Saraiba Granillo – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
32/44
Damian Sekielewski – Probation Violation (Misdemeanor)
33/44
Kristin Sherrill – Probation Violation
34/44
Brandon Silvers – Possess Heroin – Possess In Prison Or Jail – Possess Marijuana Equal To .5 Oz
35/44
Maurice Starnes – Habeas Corpus
36/44
Nathaniel Stickdorn – DWI Level 3 – DWI Level 2
37/44
Jana Swift – Possess SCH I – Possess SCH II With Intent To Manufacture Or Sell Or Deliver – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – 2 Counts Of Possess In Prison Or Jail – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Heroin
38/44
Anthony Taylor – Habeas Corpus
39/44
Omar Webb – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
40/44
Patterson Webb – Injury To Personal Property
41/44
Jamie White – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
42/44
John Willis – Parole Warrant
43/44
Takeya Woods – Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor)
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, June 9th.