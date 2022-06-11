CMPD: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say one man is dead and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Glenwood Drive.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were taken by medic to Atrium Main.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other is suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.