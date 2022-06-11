CMS Seeks Approval To Auction Off Clear Backpacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS is seeking approval from the school board to auction off the clear backpacks it spent nearly $450,000 to get after discovering a label that warns of potentially cancer-causing chemicals in the backpacks.

CMS planned to distribute the clear backpacks to high schoolers in spring in response to an increase in guns found on campus.

Now, the school district is looking to auction off the backpacks after Prop 65 was found to be in them.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment says Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

The school board is expected to meet and discuss this issue Tuesday, June 14th.

