1/24 Gaston County Mugshots June 10th

2/24 Justin Wright – Assault Of A Woman – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault

3/24 Chad Spriggs – Failure To Appear

4/24 Scott Shirey – DWI

5/24 Michael Loper – Heroin Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Heroin Possession –



6/24 Nancy Ramirez – Failure To Appear

7/24 Brian Pike – Probation Violation

8/24 Abraham Perez – 2nd Degree Trespassing

9/24 Pressley Palmer – Habeas Corpus

10/24 Benjamin Morgan – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession



11/24 Markevia Mason – Probation Violation

12/24 Michael Kiser – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation

13/24 Aquavius Houser – DWI – Fake Registration Tag

14/24 Ragan Heavener – Probation Violation

15/24 Michael Hayes – DWI



16/24 Eric Harvey – 1st Degree Trespassing

17/24 Gary Hampton – Conspiracy To Sell/Deliver Heroin

18/24 Pedro Gonzales-Vasquez – DWI

19/24 Mashonda Fox – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance

20/24 Christopher Deubner – Probation Violation



21/24 Chatnee Carpenter – Assault And Battery

22/24 Scottie Camp – Probation Violation Other County

23/24 Terry Battles – Assault Of A Woman – Resisting A Public Officer

24/24 Jose Aragon-Gonzalez – Probation Violation

















































The Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, June 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.