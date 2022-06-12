Gaston County Mugshots June 11th
Gaston County Mugshots June 11th
Brandon Watts – Marijuana Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance
Kevin Simpson – Break/Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance
Ralph Rosarion – Speeding – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License – Possession Of A VI Controlled Substance
Angelous Putnam – DWI
Leticia Oviedo-Martinez – DWI/Aid And Abet – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area
Daneirah Nicholson – DWI – Speeding – Expired Registration Plate – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Expired Registration Plate – No Insurance Liability
Alaji Montgomery – Injury To Real Property
Christopher McClure – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Communicating Threats
Paul Land – Misdemeanor Larceny
Sebastian Juraez Mendez – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWI – No Operators License – Immigration
Jairo Hernandez – DWI – No Operators License – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Immigration
Ashley Heavener – Failure To Appear
Donterrius Glenn – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Failure To Appear
Munteanu Florin – Larceny
Isiah Etchison – Failure To Appear
Jefferey Clark – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Injury To Personal Property – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
Wesley Burton – Speeding – No Operators License – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Anthony Bryant – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Brandon Bruce – Failure To Appear
Jason Beam – Failure To Appear
Taylor Barrett – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Elmin Banegas-Moncada – DWI – No Operators License
Kevin Atkins – Failure To Appear –
The Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, June 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.