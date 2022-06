1/46 Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 11th

2/46 Nasheer Walker – 2nd Degree Trespassing

3/46 Erik Tillman – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle

4/46 Maggie Thompson – Felony Larceny

5/46 Calvin Thomas – Felony Larceny



6/46 Marlene Sharper – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

7/46 Brian Rush – Assault Of A Woman – Simple Assault

8/46 James Rouser – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance

9/46 Oscar Rivera-Palacious – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury

10/46 Dilia Rivera – Simple Assault



11/46 John Ray – DWI

12/46 Armund Ransom – Assault Of A Woman

13/46 Danny Ramos – Assault Of A Woman – Violating Protection Order

14/46 Jadarius Phillips – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting A Public Officer

15/46 Romando Parker – Break/Stop Light Equipment Violation – DWLR



16/46 Bridgette Oliver – Injury To Personal Property

17/46 Reid Medlin – Simple Assault

18/46 Camila Mckenzie – Simple Assault

19/46 Dondeago Mayo – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

20/46 Stequavious Martin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property



21/46 Jose Lario – Assault Of A Woman

22/46 Billy King – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

23/46 Gregory Justice – DWLR – Exceeding Safe Speed – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

24/46 Jaytwan Jones – DWLR – Carrying Concealed Gun – Reckless Driving To Endanger

25/46 Keith Johnson – DWI



26/46 Kyra Isom – Resisting A Public Officer

27/46 Toni Hoener – DWI – Speeding

28/46 Christopher Grier – DWLR

29/46 Dekato Gibson – Carrying Concealed Gun – DWI – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

30/46 Odalis Funesperdomo – DWI



31/46 Lavender Dumas – Common Law Robbery

32/46 West Davenport – Assault Of A Woman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

33/46 Cesar Corona – Resisting A Public Officer

34/46 Angela Cooper – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Soliciting Prostitution

35/46 Omar Coleman – DWI



36/46 Vernon Closser – DWLR

37/46 Michael Chavis – Communicating Threats

38/46 Adam Chambers – DWLR – Failure To Comply With License Restrictions – Fake Registration Tag – No liability Insurance

39/46 Naqueesha Carr – Simple Assault

40/46 Christopher Caldwell – Aid And Abet Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



41/46 Redi Bond – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer

42/46 Terence Bolton – Financial Card Fraud – Financial Card Theft

43/46 Cornelius Bibbs – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny

44/46 Damajia Beachem – Assault Of A Woman

45/46 Marcus Alston – Assaulting By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment



46/46 Carlos Abelino-Gomez – DWI





























































































The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, June 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.