Gaston County Mugshots June 12th
1/29
2/29
JonPaul Wallace – DWLR – Carrying Concealed Gun
3/29
Lance Stampley – Cocaine Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Resisting A Public Officer – Rear Lamps Lighting Violation – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance
4/29
April Smith – Failure To Appear
5/29
Rachael Shields – Failure To Appear
6/29
Darrel Rose – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
7/29
Noah Rosas-Luke – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Failure To Wear Seat Belt – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance
8/29
Kristin Pressley – Failure To Appear
9/29
Brittany Potts – Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
10/29
Glenda Moose – 2nd Degree Trespassing
11/29
Andrew Monday – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
12/29
Andre McGrew – Failure To Report Accident – DWLR – Speeding – Failure To Appear
13/29
Mandy McCurry – Probation Violation
14/29
Theodore McCormick – DWI
15/29
Michelle McCorey – DWLR – Fake Info To Officer
16/29
Jonathan Jones – Disorderly Conduct – Impeding Traffic By Sitting/Standing/Lying – Communicating Threats
17/29
Jerome Hill – Speeding – DWI
18/29
Alex Gill – 2nd Degree Trespassing
19/29
Francisco Garcia-Cruz – Speeding – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License – Immigration
20/29
Morgan Dawson – Habeas Corpus
21/29
Jason Cope – Domestic Violence Protection Order
22/29
Donald Cook – Larceny
23/29
Andy Claros – DWI – Speeding – Resisting A Public Officer – DWLR
24/29
Oualid Cheboubi – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
25/29
Romain Chancley – Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
26/29
Miguel Castro – DWI – Failure To Dim Headlamps – Speeding – Expired Registration Plate – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Inspection Violation – DWLR – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area
27/29
Jeffrey Capps – Trespassing As Domestic Criminal
28/29
Jerry Black – Indecent Exposure
29/29
Jalisha Black – Injury To Personal Property
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.