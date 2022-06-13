Mecklenburg County Activates Cooling Stations In Response To Extreme Heat

MECKLENBURG CO., N.C. — As summer temperatures rise, Mecklenburg County, in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers, is working to provide refuge to residents from the extreme heat.

Cooling stations will open from Monday, June 13th through at least Wednesday, June 15th across Mecklenburg County.

CATS says it will provide FREE transportation to anyone needing to access the Roof Above Day Services Center location, any Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library location, the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and spray ground and pool locations listed below (which are designated as cooling stations).

Officials say resources available include:

Cooling Stations:

In collaboration with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above will use its Day Services Center as a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. The Day Services Center is located on 945 North College Street. The Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs are also available. In addition, homeless outreach staff will visit homeless encampments to provide information about cooling station locations and to provide water if needed.



Park And Recreation – Spray Grounds:

The following Park and Recreation spray grounds are also available for use from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road.

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade Street.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th Street.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh Street.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Avenue.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Road.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church Street.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive.

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Avenue.

Parks And Recreation – Pools:

The Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cordelia Pool is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Parks And Recreation – Centers:

Bette Rae Thomas, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road.

David B. Waymer, 14008 Holbrooks Road.

Eastway Regional, 3150 Eastway Park Drive.

Mallard Creek, 2530 Johnston Oehler Road.

Ivory/Baker, 1920 Stroud Park Court.

Northern Regional Recreation Center 18121 Old Statesville Road, Cornelius.

Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road.

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click the following link for branch information cmlibrary.org

Mecklenburg County Fan Initiatives:

The Department of Social Services (DSS) is also providing fans to individuals ages 60 and older, and those ages 18-59 who receive disability income.

Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or State ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when receiving a fan.

Limited delivery and supplies are available.

Fans are limited to one per household.

Please call 980-314-7018 to reserve and to pick up the fan at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, Building B, Charlotte N.C.

Energy Bill Assistance:

Individuals and families in Mecklenburg County who are experiencing a cooling (or heating) energy bill-related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency, and have a past due or final notice can apply for energy bill assistance through the DSS Crisis Intervention Program.

Details on the program, including criteria and applications, are available at MeckNC.gov/Energy Assistance is available year-round or until all funds are exhausted.



For more information about cooling stations or other heat-related respite and assistance, visit www.mecknc.gov.