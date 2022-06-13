WCCB Charlotte: Weekend Web & Social Media Content Producer (Full-Time)

Caryn Little,

Web & Social Media Content Producer

WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking for an energetic weekend Web & Social Media Content Producer. Ideal candidates must be self-starters, hard working, have a great attitude, be versatile and efficient. Candidate must be proficient in news writing, social media and its applications for broadcast television, news coverage and pop culture, in addition to a drive to promote station brand through multiple digital platforms while working with Digital Services, News & Promotions departments.

Qualifications:

  • Strong writing skills and good editorial judgment.
  • Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat & others.
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment and adjust quickly to meet deadlines.
  • Experience with Wordpress and multiple social media platforms.
  • Experience with Photoshop, video editing software and other creative tools.
  • Effective communicator with the ability to produce and present ideas in a clear, concise and creative manner.
  • Have fun coming up with new ideas to promote WCCB Charlotte on our website & social media.
  • Previous experience is required.

WCCB Charlotte reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required.

Please send resume, references and social media links to:
Andy Madewell – Digital Services Director & Caryn Little – Digital Content Director

WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205

Email: amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com & clittle@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please.

EOE

June 13, 2022