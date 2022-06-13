WCCB Charlotte: Weekend Web & Social Media Content Producer (Full-Time)

Web & Social Media Content Producer

WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking for an energetic weekend Web & Social Media Content Producer. Ideal candidates must be self-starters, hard working, have a great attitude, be versatile and efficient. Candidate must be proficient in news writing, social media and its applications for broadcast television, news coverage and pop culture, in addition to a drive to promote station brand through multiple digital platforms while working with Digital Services, News & Promotions departments.

Qualifications:

Strong writing skills and good editorial judgment.

Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat & others.

Ability to work in a fast paced environment and adjust quickly to meet deadlines.

Experience with Wordpress and multiple social media platforms.

Experience with Photoshop, video editing software and other creative tools.

Effective communicator with the ability to produce and present ideas in a clear, concise and creative manner.

Have fun coming up with new ideas to promote WCCB Charlotte on our website & social media.

Previous experience is required.

WCCB Charlotte reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required.

Please send resume, references and social media links to:

Andy Madewell – Digital Services Director & Caryn Little – Digital Content Director

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

Email: amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com & clittle@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please.

EOE

June 13, 2022