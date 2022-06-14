Father & 5-Year-Old Son Killed In Iredell County Golf Cart Crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were killed and four others critically injured after a car struck a golf cart full of people in Iredell County Monday night.

Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive to investigate around 9:40 p.m.

Investigators say a 23-year-old driving a 2009 Honda Accord was heading west on Fort Dobbs Road, when he crossed the centerline, and collided with a golf cart traveling east.

The driver of the golf cart, 39-year-old Michael Marlowe of Statesville, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to a news release.

Troopers say a passenger, 5-year-old Bentley Marlowe, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other passengers on the golf cart, ages 2, 13, 16, 26, were critically injured and taken by medical helicopters to two local hospitals, according to a news release.

Troopers say the driver of the Honda, Austin Harmon of Statesville, was not injured.

Police arrested Harmon and charged him with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle for his involvement in the crash.

Troopers say Fort Dobbs Road remained closed for around seven hours during the initial on-scene investigation.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

