Lake Norman Island Fire Put Out By Storm
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
Fire officials say they are unsure what caused the fire and following initial suppression attempts, they decided to let the fire burn.
*LKN Fire Update* Well, mother-nature came through for us…that quick thunderstorm darkened the fire significantly. Check out this picture after the storm! #LKN #CLTwx #HuntersvilleFD https://t.co/K41SwLA8Si pic.twitter.com/VxHj6QnltK
— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 14, 2022