Lake Norman Island Fire Put Out By Storm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Fire officials say they are unsure what caused the fire and following initial suppression attempts, they decided to let the fire burn.