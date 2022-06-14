Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 13th

1/52 Mugcov

2/52 Thomas Vinson – Discharging Weapon On Occupied Property

3/52 Jasmaine Wiltshire – Simple Assault

4/52 Malik Walker – Communicating Threats

5/52 Thomas Vinson – Injury To Personal Property



6/52 Chelsea Tschirhant – Assault And Battery

7/52 Chelsea Tschirhart – Assault And Battery

8/52 Derick Tillman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

9/52 Rodney Thompson – DWI

10/52 Vinton Teeter – Federal



11/52 Dmitry Soloshenko – Assault On A Female

12/52 Tanya Showers – Breaking And Entering

13/52 Omar Sanders – Carrying Concealed Gun – Communicating Threats

14/52 Devante Roberts – Assault On A Female

15/52 Raul Rivadeneira – Protective Order Violation



16/52 Tavares Phifer – Probation Violation

17/52 Ronald Payne – Felony Disseminate Obscenity

18/52 Robert Oliver – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

19/52 Jonathan Neely – Federal

20/52 Joekeem Neal – Driving While License Revoked



21/52 Antonio Moton – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/52 Ian Mckay – Federal

23/52 Terence McBride – Assault On A Female – Larceny

24/52 Trinisha Littlejohn – Simple Assault

25/52 Roger Kee – Trespassing – Sex Offender On Child Premises



26/52 Sean Jordan – Shoplifting

27/52 Aaron Jordan – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

28/52 Gene Jones – Communicating Threats – Trespassing

29/52 James Johnson – Intoxicated And Disruptive

30/52 Karlos Hollis – Driving While License Revoked



31/52 Avery Hewett – Felony Larceny

32/52 Jeremiah Herron – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

33/52 Kevon Henderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Officer

34/52 Curtis Haynes – Assault On Govt Official – Felony Probation Violation

35/52 Alphonzo Greene – Breaking And Entering



36/52 Lisa Gray – Second Degree Trespassing

37/52 Bryan Garcia – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

38/52 Victor Garcia – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

39/52 Jazmine Fox – Simple Assault

40/52 Eli Ellis – Assault On A Female



41/52 Derek Dudley – Felony Larceny

42/52 Fenelus Charles – Driving While Licensed Revoked

43/52 Michelle Burth – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

44/52 Larry Burris – Habitual Assault

45/52 Glenisha Burrell – Simple Assault



46/52 Kaimosheh Brooks – Assault By Pointing Gun

47/52 Danielle Boston – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

48/52 Jared Bomgardner – Stalking

49/52 German Aviles – Defrauding Taxi Driver

50/52 Nelson Argueta – Larceny



51/52 William Alvarez – Statutory Sex With Child

52/52 Anthony Alexander – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female









































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, June 13th.