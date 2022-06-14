Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 13th
Thomas Vinson – Discharging Weapon On Occupied Property
Jasmaine Wiltshire – Simple Assault
Malik Walker – Communicating Threats
Thomas Vinson – Injury To Personal Property
Chelsea Tschirhant – Assault And Battery
Chelsea Tschirhart – Assault And Battery
Derick Tillman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Rodney Thompson – DWI
Vinton Teeter – Federal
Dmitry Soloshenko – Assault On A Female
Tanya Showers – Breaking And Entering
Omar Sanders – Carrying Concealed Gun – Communicating Threats
Devante Roberts – Assault On A Female
Raul Rivadeneira – Protective Order Violation
Tavares Phifer – Probation Violation
Ronald Payne – Felony Disseminate Obscenity
Robert Oliver – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Jonathan Neely – Federal
Joekeem Neal – Driving While License Revoked
Antonio Moton – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Terence McBride – Assault On A Female – Larceny
Trinisha Littlejohn – Simple Assault
Roger Kee – Trespassing – Sex Offender On Child Premises
Sean Jordan – Shoplifting
Aaron Jordan – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Gene Jones – Communicating Threats – Trespassing
James Johnson – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Karlos Hollis – Driving While License Revoked
Avery Hewett – Felony Larceny
Jeremiah Herron – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
Kevon Henderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Officer
Curtis Haynes – Assault On Govt Official – Felony Probation Violation
Alphonzo Greene – Breaking And Entering
Lisa Gray – Second Degree Trespassing
Bryan Garcia – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Victor Garcia – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Jazmine Fox – Simple Assault
Eli Ellis – Assault On A Female
Derek Dudley – Felony Larceny
Fenelus Charles – Driving While Licensed Revoked
Michelle Burth – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Larry Burris – Habitual Assault
Glenisha Burrell – Simple Assault
Kaimosheh Brooks – Assault By Pointing Gun
Danielle Boston – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jared Bomgardner – Stalking
German Aviles – Defrauding Taxi Driver
Nelson Argueta – Larceny
William Alvarez – Statutory Sex With Child
Anthony Alexander – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, June 13th.