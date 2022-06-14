Police: 35-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting At Hickory Apartments

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the apartments on 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a Black man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Catawba County EMS attempted lifesaving procedures and then later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn of Hickory, according to a news release.

Investigators are now searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-551.