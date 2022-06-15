Fireworks, Festivals, And Fun things To Do On 4th Of July Weekend
CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July.
It’s the time of year when fire flowers bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
Check out this list of July fourth celebrations in Charlotte and surrounding cities:
National White Water Center
5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28214
Celebrate the holiday outside at the Whitewater Center for free. Festivities stretching over two days include live music, multiple yoga practices, and fireworks displays.
- July 3-4th
- 9 AM – 8 PM
- All ages welcome
*Due to multiple abrupt changes in the firework permitting process prescribed by Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte, the Whitewater Center will no longer feature a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3rd or Monday, July 4th, 2022.
Truist Feilds Sky show
324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyShow is returning to Charlotte for 2022! This 4th of July fireworks show will take place in Truist Field, after a baseball game featuring Team USA Baseball.
The game starts at 6:05 p.m. on July 4th, 2022, and fireworks will follow.
Click here to get your tickets!
Carowinds
300 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
The patriotic celebration will be accompanied by an all-American soundtrack, creating fireworks shows that guests will not want to miss.
- July 2nd – 4th
- On the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of July, the firework shows will be visible throughout the park, but the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas.
Harrisburg
191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg NC 28075
- In celebration of the holiday, Harrisburg Park opens Sunday, July 3rd at 4 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
- Visitor can enjoy live music, food, and two night of fireworks.
- Click here for the full list of events.
Charlotte Symphony
Truist Field, 324 South Mint Street, Charlotte
Cathe fireworks early! Enjoy a concert by the Charlotte symphony, perfomred at the Truist feild, followed by a fireworks show you wont forget!
- Tickets are $25 per person
- Concerts starts at 8:30
Birkdale
8712 Lindholm Street, Huntersville.
Enjoy the block party with a live DJ, face painters. stilt walkers, and more.
- Block party 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Click here for full list of activites
Red White and Belmont
24 S Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012
Downtown Belmont will be celebrating their annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday July 2, 2022
- The evening will kick off at 6:00PM with the opening of the beverage garden and DJ.
- A live concert on the upper field of Stowe Park by Java Band will begin at 7:00 PM
- Belmont spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky at 10:00 PM
Indian Trial Parade
The Parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Enjoy the parade along with fun floats, walking groups, horses, fire trucks and more!
- All Indian Trail Parks & Rec events are FREE to attend!
- if you’re interested in being IN the parade, please complete the vendor application on our website at: https://secure.rec1.com/NC/city-of-indian-trail/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE2NjM5MDY=
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
Fire works kick-off after the Cannon Ballers take on the Carolina Mudcats at 6:30!
Click here ot get your tickets.
Lake Wyle
S.C. Hwy 49 at Lake Wylie
Best Viewing: The Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, Papa Doc’s outside deck, Rey Azteca deck at Lake Wylie Plaza, Lake Wylie Italian and Pizza on patio at Lake Wylie Plaza, Bagel Boat and Long Cove Resort
Matthew
120 S. Trade Street
The Town of Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department invites the community to an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday
- The event begins at 6:00 pm
- The Next Level Band will perform a live concert from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.
- Guests are then invited to move to viewing areas located at MARA (Arthur Goodman Park, 1200 S. Trade Street) and the Matthews United Methodist Church (801 S. Trade Street) for the fireworks show that begins at 9:30 pm.