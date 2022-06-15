Police: 3 Juveniles Arrested, 1 Wanted After Deadly Shooting At Hickory Apartments

The Latest:

Investigators have brought three out of four juveniles into custody for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn.

Detectives say they are continuing to search for a 15-year-old boy wanted in this case.

Police say after Blackburn was found dead at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on Monday, juvenile petitions for murder were issued for three 16-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy.

Under North Carolina law, the Hickory Police Department cannot release the identity of the juvenile suspects.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the final suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 828-328-5551.

Original Story (6/14/22):

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the apartments on 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a Black man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Catawba County EMS attempted lifesaving procedures and then later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn of Hickory, according to a news release.

Investigators are now searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-551.