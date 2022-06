Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 15th

1/62 Mugcov

2/62 Loretta Vaughn – Non Support Of Child

3/62 Donald Young – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Officer

4/62 Christopher Young – Indecent Liberties With Child

5/62 Mailk Yesher – Intimidating Witness – Perjury – Obstructing Justice



6/62 Russell Watson – Larceny

7/62 Vontavian Washington – Assault On A Female – Breaking And Entering

8/62 Christopher Wallace – Simple Assault

9/62 Deshawnda Walker – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

10/62 Michael Vance – Assault On A Female – Resisting Officer



11/62 Jordan Townsend – DWI

12/62 Cristian Sosa – Felony Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun

13/62 Malik Small – Assault And Battery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Habitual Assault

14/62 David Sellers – Breaking And Entering – Driving While License Revoked

15/62 Brandon Sanders – Embezzlement



16/62 Karl Sale – Simple Assault

17/62 Joshua Robertson – Assault And Battery

18/62 Roe Richardson – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Marijuana

19/62 Norvin Quintero – DWI

20/62 Irving Pozo – DWI – Driving While License Revoked



21/62 Azriel Pabon – Failure To Report Accident

22/62 Brenton Obrien – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts

23/62 Malachi Nealy – Assault On A Female – Driving While License Revoked

24/62 Geoffrey Mayo – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender – Felony Probation Violation

25/62 Tremon Massey – Assault On A Female



26/62 Rashee Massey – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

27/62 Joseph Kane – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny

28/62 Taveon Jones – Trespassing

29/62 Saqouia Johnson – Assault

30/62 Gabrielle Johnson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



31/62 Lee Hutchinson – Felony Possession

32/62 Lemarcus Hudson – Assault On Govt Official

33/62 Matthew Hildreth – Possession Of Heroin

34/62 Jason Hicks – Felony Larceny – Habitual Larceny

35/62 Monique Henley – Second Degree Trespassing



36/62 Chelsea Heidtman – Parole Violation

37/62 Calicia Hasty – Federal

38/62 Jocelyn Harris – Communicating Threats – Assault

39/62 Eric Gordon – Fugitive

40/62 Luis Garcia – Possession Of Marijuana – Resisting Officer



41/62 Milan Ferrer – Assault – Resisting Officer – Trespassing

42/62 Alfredo Fernandez – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

43/62 Dacoreyen Dawkins – Assault On A Female

44/62 Stanley Curry – Assault On A Female

45/62 Tyrell Culbreth – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods



46/62 David Crockett – Protective Order Violation

47/62 Rasean Conyers – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

48/62 Devoja Clay – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

49/62 Darcy Clark – Federal

50/62 Marianny Castillo – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



51/62 Cordara Byrd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

52/62 Thorton Burch – Habitual Larceny

53/62 Eugene Buckley – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

54/62 Jeremy Brown – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny

55/62 Samantha Brice – Fugitive



56/62 Jamar Bradley – Assault On A Female – Larceny

57/62 Alexander Boros – Intoxicated And Disruptive

58/62 Brannon Beckham – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Habitual Assault

59/62 Curtis Allen – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

60/62 Jackie Alexander – Misuse Of 911



61/62 Alvin Alexander – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

62/62 Dandre Adams – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Probation Violation – Possession Of Stolen Firearm





























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, June 15th.