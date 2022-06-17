Gaston County Mugshots June 16th
Tyler Webb – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Shoplifting – Methamphetamine Possession – Heroin Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
Nathaniel Thompson – Assault Of A Woman
James Satterfield – Habitual Larceny
Samantha Ruiz – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Criminal Contempt
Amanda Rowland – Failure To Appear – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny
Micheal Ritchie – Disorderly Conduct In Public Building
Kathleen Redmon – Failure To Appear
Benny Norwood – Affray – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Courtney Mills – Affray – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Failure To Appear
Megan McMillian – Probation Violation
Ashlie McCall – Failure To Appear
Lacey Lynch – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
Matthew Luczynski – Resisting A Public Officer
Robert Love – Assault Of A Woman
Marcos Lopez – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Fawn Liptrot – Failure To Appear
Michael Lebida – DWI – Reckless Driving
Cynthia Kelley – 1st Degree Trespassing – Break/Enter
Sylvester Johnson – Felony Conversion – Possession Of Stolen Property
Sabrina Johnson – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Failure To Appear
Persia Harris – Simple Assault – Assault Of A Child Under 12
Jessica Foster – 1st Degree Trespassing
James Eller – Probation Violation
Antonio Elder – Assault Of A Woman
Semajhysaun Coulter – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Firearm
Erica Carlton – Probation Violation
Christopher Burris – Break/Enter – Larceny Aid And Abet
Ashley Brown – Simple Assault
Robert Bartlett – Failure To Appear
Christopher Atkins – Assault Of A Handicapped Individual
Joshua Andrews – Probation Violation
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, June 16th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.