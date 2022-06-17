Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 16th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 16th
Somenek Wynn – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury
Tony Williams – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Breaking And Entering – Common Law Robbery – Larceny After Break/Enter – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
Demetric Williams – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Marquise Wallace – Violating Protection Order
Mekhi Upshur – Carrying Concealed Gun
Darlyn Trochez – Carrying Concealed Gun
Alexander Trent – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Antonio Townes – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Xavier Tate – Assault Of A Woman
Antonio Strothers – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
Michael Strother – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny
Lamar Sommers – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Antwyon Sherman – Felony Larceny
Carl Sheppard – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Card Fraud/Theft
Da’Mazio Rushing – Carrying Concealed Gun
Troy Reese – Resisting A Public Officer – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jose Ramirez-Solis – Assault Of A Woman – Simple Assault
Tommy Phillips – Carrying Concealed Gun
Faraji Pendleton – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Michelle Niesz – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property
Sanchez Nicholson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
James Neal – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Charles Munson – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Shaheim Moultrie – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Cameron McCoy – Misdemeanor Larceny
Marquis Massey – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On Government Official
Anny Martinez – Simple Assault
Leticia Martin – DWI
Nathaniel Marino – Misdemeanor Stalking
Lenwood Leach – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Taylor Keever – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Taveon Jones – Communicating Threats – Resisting A Public Officer – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Jatarius Jones – Assault By Pointing Gun – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy
-
Derrick Johnson – Marijuana Possession – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine
Lamont Hudson – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Gregory Hinson – Marijuana Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer
Marcus Henderson – Assault Of A Woman
John Haynes – Assault Of A Woman – False Imprisonment – Sexual Battery
-
Maurice Grier – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Terryl Green – Assault Of A Woman
Sebastian Ginestri – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
Yuly Gamba – Communicating Threats
John Frazier – Felony Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
Cheyenne Fisher – Resisting A Public Officer
Davenon Farmer – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Janiya Dobson – Simple Assault
Ashlyn Diggs – Felony Larceny
Jer’Michael Davidson – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer
-
Travis Cuthbertson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Crishton Curney – Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor Secret Peeping
Anthony Cunningham – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
Jeannie Covington – Felony Probation Violation
Calvin Cooley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Carrying Concealed Gun
-
Ashtyn Castle – DWLR – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer
Todd Brown – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
James Black – Failure To Work After Being Paid – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Derrick Baker – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Curtis Arnold – Misdemeanor Larceny
Ahmad Ali-Alabdullah – Assault By Pointing Gun – Discharging Firearm In City
Caleb Adkins – Carrying Concealed Gun
Ebony Adams – Simple Assault
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, June 16th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.