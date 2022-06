YORK COUTNY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has died after their car crashed Friday night.

This happened June 17th, around 4:45 p.m. on SC-49 near Campbell Road, about four miles north of the city of York, S.C.

According to the SCHP, the driver of a 2009 Toyota SUV traveled off the road and struck a tree. The driver died on the scene.