Bahakel Entertainment: Lead Producer For “Your Day With Anna Kooiman”

Your Day with Anna Kooiman is a female-focused lifestyle daily morning show hosted by Anna Kooiman.

This is not a newscast.

Responsibilities:

Develop a strategic plan for the content, overall look and consistent presentation of the show including:

staging, community engagement, business partnership development, voice and tone of the show. Develop a strategic plan for the integration of broadcast, social and digital content for the show.

Coordinate content for social and digital promotion. Working with the company’s marketing team, develop a marketing strategy for the show, creating brand

awareness through social and digital platforms, using videos and testimonials. Working with the company’s promotion team, create exposure for the show through local media, social

and digital platforms. Protect the brand and vision of the show.

Responsible for day-to-day operations of the show: producing, writing, and guiding creative.

Produce shows in-studio and on location. Work with segment producer to secure and stage remote broadcasts (live and taped).

Collaborate and communicate with production team.

Requirements/Skills

Minimum 5-7 years of experience as executive producer or show producer. Network experience preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, entertainment journalism or a related field or a combination of education and work-related experience.

High-capacity performer with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Relationship-builder, expertise in collaboration and building partnerships.

Ability to manage studio and on-location shoots, meet deadlines, prioritize content, and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Social media skills, email marketing and funnel building experience.

The Lead Producer will work at the company’s offices/studios in Charlotte, NC.

About Us:

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in

Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

Bahakel Sports & Bahakel Entertainment are the company’s newly launched streaming channels.

Send resumes to Angela Robbins arobbins@bahakel.com

Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer

6/20/22