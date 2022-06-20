Bahakel Entertainment: Segment Producer For “Your Day With Anna Kooiman”

Your Day with Anna Kooiman is a female-focused lifestyle daily morning show hosted by Anna Kooiman.

This is not a newscast.

Responsibilities:

Produce content for the show in-studio or on location.

Content must be innovative, creative, topical and unique and include, but isn’t limited to: lifestyle, family, fitness, health and nutrition, female entrepreneurs, stay-at-home moms, and community.

Write and produce segments for broadcast, social, digital and web.

Find and develop audience partners with businesses that fit our target demographic.

Work with social media producer to batch create content for advertisers.

Book guests, prep and coach.

Prep show host for guests, show content and segments.

Build relationships and maintain contact list.

Requirements/Skills:

Minimum 5 year’s experience as show/segment producer.

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, entertainment-related journalism or a related field, or a combination of education and work-related experience.

Excellent writing and communication skills.

Knowledge of Charlotte area is a bonus.

Ability to manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously.

Ability to produce and manage a crew on site.

The Segment Producer will work at the company’s offices/studios and on location in Charlotte, NC.

About Us:

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in

Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

Bahakel Sports & Bahakel Entertainment are the company’s newly launched streaming channels.

Send resumes to Angela Robbins arobbins@bahakel.com

Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer

