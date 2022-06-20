Bahakel Sports & Entertainment: Social Media & Promotions Specialist – Charlotte, N.C.

Position Overview:
We need a passionate marketing professional to create and implement all promotional campaigns for the digital/social media platforms under the Bahakel Sports and Entertainment umbrella. This person is responsible for building awareness, brand recognition and excitement for our growing Sports and Entertainment division.
Necessary Skills:
- Proficiency in creating content for and publishing to all major social and digital platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Snapchat, YouTube).
- Ability to create an authentic, engaging and trusted social presence.
- Awareness of emerging trends, strength in improving engagement, building reach and followers.
- Strong project management, strategic thinking, attention to detail.
- Great communicator, thrives in a dynamic, extremely fast-paced digital & social marketing environment
Responsibilities:
- Write, produce and edit promotional video, audio and display ads for all platforms and channels.
- Work with internal digital ad ops teams to track, analyze and optimize multichannel campaigns.
- Engage with, monitor, and moderate social media and digital communities through direct messages and comments to improve audience connection.
- Collaborate with corporate and station content creation, news, sales, marketing, digital, social teams.
- Provide on-site event management and social coverage at live events.
- Build sponsor connections, interact with audiences and network with media.
Fluency Requirements:
- Knowledge of social media publishing, monitoring tools, social listening and SEM tools.
- Writing, storytelling, and engagement within the social media space.
- Video/audio promo creation and production, including writing, shooting and editing.
About Us:
Bahakel Sports & Entertainment is an exciting, burgeoning new division of Bahakel Communications. Our goal is to create relevant sports and entertainment content, thereby giving a voice to our local and regional communities. Bahakel Communications is a family-owned regional multimedia company in the southern United States. Founded by the late Cy Bahakel in 1953, Bahakel Communications owns/operates six television stations in Charlotte, NC, Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Montgomery, AL, and Jackson, TN. Bahakel Communications also owns/operates six radio stations in Colorado Springs CO and Chattanooga, TN.
Bahakel Digital is the in-house agency division of Bahakel Communications, which supports advertisers and agencies will full suite of digital marketing services.
Email resumes to Angela Robbins arobbins@bahakel.com
Bahakel Communications is an EOC
05/23/22