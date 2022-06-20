Bahakel Sports & Entertainment: Social Media & Promotions Specialist – Charlotte, N.C.

Position Overview:

We need a passionate marketing professional to create and implement all promotional campaigns for the digital/social media platforms under the Bahakel Sports and Entertainment umbrella. This person is responsible for building awareness, brand recognition and excitement for our growing Sports and Entertainment division.

Necessary Skills:

Proficiency in creating content for and publishing to all major social and digital platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, Snapchat, YouTube).

Ability to create an authentic, engaging and trusted social presence.

Awareness of emerging trends, strength in improving engagement, building reach and followers.

Strong project management, strategic thinking, attention to detail.

Great communicator, thrives in a dynamic, extremely fast-paced digital & social marketing environment

Responsibilities:

Write, produce and edit promotional video, audio and display ads for all platforms and channels.

Work with internal digital ad ops teams to track, analyze and optimize multichannel campaigns.

Engage with, monitor, and moderate social media and digital communities through direct messages and comments to improve audience connection.

Collaborate with corporate and station content creation, news, sales, marketing, digital, social teams.

Provide on-site event management and social coverage at live events.

Build sponsor connections, interact with audiences and network with media.

Fluency Requirements:

Knowledge of social media publishing, monitoring tools, social listening and SEM tools.

Writing, storytelling, and engagement within the social media space.

Video/audio promo creation and production, including writing, shooting and editing.

About Us:

Bahakel Sports & Entertainment is an exciting, burgeoning new division of Bahakel Communications. Our goal is to create relevant sports and entertainment content, thereby giving a voice to our local and regional communities. Bahakel Communications is a family-owned regional multimedia company in the southern United States. Founded by the late Cy Bahakel in 1953, Bahakel Communications owns/operates six television stations in Charlotte, NC, Columbia, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Montgomery, AL, and Jackson, TN. Bahakel Communications also owns/operates six radio stations in Colorado Springs CO and Chattanooga, TN.

Bahakel Digital is the in-house agency division of Bahakel Communications, which supports advertisers and agencies will full suite of digital marketing services.

Email resumes to Angela Robbins arobbins@bahakel.com

Bahakel Communications is an EOC

