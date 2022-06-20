Gaston County Mugshots June 19th
Gaston County Mugshots June 19th
Crystal Winchester – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Resisting A Public Officer
Jaiquvous Williams – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin
Daylin Tillman – Break/Enter – Contributing To The Delinquency – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Megan Stephens – Failure To Appear – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance
Michael Smith – Failure To Appear
Arquavious Sanders – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance
Amanda Rice – Methamphetamine Possession – 1st Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny
Deshawn Pettaway – DWI
Samuel Ogunmola – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Brandon Morrison – Cocaine Possession – Methamphetamine Possession – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Simple Assault
Robert Kennedy – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
William Hill – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
Kareem Herbert – Assault Of A Woman – Break/Enter – Failure To Appear
Dustin Harvey – Heroin Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Michael Garrett – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Josha Ellis – Failure To Appear
Oliver Duncan – Resisting A Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Methamphetamine Possession – Speeding – Failure To Burn Headlamps – DWLR – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Marijuana Possession – Following Too Closely – Unsafe Lane Change – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Resisting A Public Officer – Aggressive Driving
Tommy Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Resisting/Obstructing A Public Officer
Curtis Combs – DWI – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – No Liability Insurance – Expired Registration Plate – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area – Carrying Concealed Firearm
Michael Christenbury – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Chrishon Chambers – Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury/Death – Possession Of Stolen Property
Miguel Catalan Medina – DWI
Kelly Carter – Misdemeanor Larceny
Felix Carrillo – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Jody Carr – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Melvin Caldwell – Failure To Appear
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.