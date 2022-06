Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 19th

1/34 Mugcov

2/34 Hali Snyder – Felony Possession

3/34 Kyla Washington – Trespassing

4/34 Deshawnda Walker – First Degree Burglary

5/34 Steven Vannorden – Second Degree Trespassing



6/34 Bret Vanbuskirk – Felony Probation Violation

7/34 Jaybez Stewart – Larceny – Assault

8/34 Kalone Stenbor – Resisting Officer

9/34 Troy Silvea – Assault On Govt Official – Resisting Officer

10/34 John Samayoa – DWI



11/34 Candence Riddick – Assault On Govt Official – Communicating Threats

12/34 Scarlette Reynoso – DWI – No Operators License

13/34 Victor Reyes – Assault On A Female

14/34 Shane Postlethawaite – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats

15/34 Xavier Mitchell – Felony Hit And Run – Fleeing Eluding Arrest



16/34 Shearney McKeller – Assault By Strangulation – Intentional Child Abuse

17/34 Juan Leon – Assault On A Female

18/34 Danyel Lemons – Defrauding Innkeeper

19/34 Cordarius Kenion – Fugitive

20/34 Cartier Johnson – Felony Probation Violation



21/34 Evan Jackson – Carrying Concealed Gun

22/34 Christopher Hopkins – Cruelty To Animlas

23/34 Michael Green – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

24/34 Nancy Frazier – Assault And Battery

25/34 Michelle Fazio – Financial Card Fraud



26/34 Dominique Cuthbertson – Assault On A Female

27/34 Keannon Crank – Public ORder

28/34 James Cousar – DWI

29/34 Wanda Clinton – Assault With A Dealdy Weapon

30/34 Terrance Chandler – Simple Assault



31/34 Brittany Blaes – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

32/34 Edward Baldwin – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Trespassing

33/34 Gretchen Audain – Larceny

34/34 James Adams – Assault With Serious Injury – Felony Possession





































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, June 19th.