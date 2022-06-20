WCCB Charlotte: Evening Anchor/Reporter (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC has an opening for an experienced anchor/reporter.

We are looking for someone with strong anchoring, reporting, and live skills who can be a leader on all of our platforms.

That includes broadcast, social and digital.

We need someone with a lot of personality who can enterprise important stories in our local communities, and cover breaking news as it happens.

Candidate must have excellent writing, communication skills and presentation.

Responsibilities include:

Co-Anchor evening newscasts.

Pitch viable stories each day.

Enterprise unique community-based stories.

Develop and cultivate sources.

Must be able to work under deadline.

Create content for newscasts, web, social and digital.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field.

Minimum 3 years experience anchoring or reporting.

Will work at WCCB’s offices/studios and on location.

Send reel and resume to:

Jeff Monheit

News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.